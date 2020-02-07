Meet Paulina Ben-Cohen, Mike Shouhed's New Girlfriend

In the past few seasons of Shahs of Sunset, we watched Mike Shouhed fall in and out of love, and pursue a whirlwind-like romance with his now ex-wife, Jessica Parido.

Fortunately, the young adonis appears to have found his soul mate — in the person of a Taco Bell aficionado, no less. He and Paulina Ben-Cohen have been going steady since 2019, and things are looking up between the two. So, what should we know about Paulina, Mike's new girlfriend?