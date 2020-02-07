We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
mike-shahs-of-sunset-new-girlfriend-1581108732097.jpg
Source: Instagram/Getty

Meet Paulina Ben-Cohen, Mike Shouhed's New Girlfriend

By

In the past few seasons of Shahs of Sunset, we watched Mike Shouhed fall in and out of love, and pursue a whirlwind-like romance with his now ex-wife, Jessica Parido. 

Fortunately, the young adonis appears to have found his soul mate — in the person of a Taco Bell aficionado, no less. He and Paulina Ben-Cohen have been going steady since 2019, and things are looking up between the two. So, what should we know about Paulina, Mike's new girlfriend

'Shahs of Sunset's Mike has a new girlfriend who's a long-standing Taco Bell devotee.

As the Shahs of Sunset star told in a recent interview with TooFab, Paulina specifically requested their first date to take place at a Taco Bell joint. What's more, this wasn't the best part about the date. 

"It got to the point where the security guard come over and was like, 'You guys are having a lot of fun,'" Mike began the story. 