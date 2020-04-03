Anisha Ramakrishna’s Inclusive Clothing Line Fills a Hole in the Fashion Industry

Looking to grow your business? Get yourself on a reality show. Without Bravo’s Family Karma, we never would’ve heard of Anisha Ramakrishna’s clothing line Currently.

Throughout the series’ first season, the 34-year-old has been working hard to grow her brand in Miami after leaving a lucrative career in New York City’s fashion industry. As we wait for her online store to relaunch, we did some digging into Anisha’s stylish background.