brian-benni-family-karma-1584124658720.JPG
Source: tommy garcia/bravo

If You Don't Have a Crush on Brian Benni, Are You Even Watching 'Family Karma'?

By

When it comes to Bravo reality shows, we have to confess that we've found our latest obsession in Miami-based Family Karma.

Following the lead of ethnically driven shows such as Shahs of Sunset, Mexican Dynasties and Texicanas, Family Karma centers on seven intergenerational Indian families in Miami who balance old-world traditions with, well, life in the States in 2020.