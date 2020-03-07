We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Bali Chainani Has a Lot More History to Unpack in 'Family Karma' Than Her Castmates

Bravo's newest series Family Karma follows the lives of a group of friends who grew up in very traditional households and who are now living lives that are a little different from their parents'. In the series, which features the first all Indian reality TV cast, we follow these socialites as they bond over their cultural ties...and their love of a really good party down in Miami.

One such socialite is Bali Chainani, a sales and marketing executive of a flower distributor and a single mom. Throughout the new series, we'll be introduced to Bali and learn a little bit more about her history. As one of the older members of the friend group, Bali has a bit of a longer history than her castmates, including the history of her two ex-husbands.