Bali Chainani Has a Lot More History to Unpack in 'Family Karma' Than Her Castmates

Bali Chainani Has a Lot More History to Unpack in 'Family Karma' Than Her CastmatesBy Jacqueline Gualtieri
Bravo's newest series Family Karma follows the lives of a group of friends who grew up in very traditional households and who are now living lives that are a little different from their parents'. In the series, which features the first all Indian reality TV cast, we follow these socialites as they bond over their cultural ties...and their love of a really good party down in Miami.
One such socialite is Bali Chainani, a sales and marketing executive of a flower distributor and a single mom. Throughout the new series, we'll be introduced to Bali and learn a little bit more about her history. As one of the older members of the friend group, Bali has a bit of a longer history than her castmates, including the history of her two ex-husbands.
Bali had her daughter, Anushka, with her first ex-husband.
Anushka Rajani was born to Bali and her first husband while they were living in what was then Bombay. Bali has managed to keep this part of her life pretty private. Through she gushes over Anushka, better known as Nush, on social media, she's mum about her daughter's father. Because Nush has a different surname than her mother, we can probably guess that her father shares this surname, but it appears that that's all they share.
Bali married her first husband at the age of 22, but, 10 years later, she moved back to Miami in order to live with her parents. At 32, she was back home and leaning on her family and community to help raise her daughter, as she now had to do it without her partner.
Her second ex-husband turned out to be a cheater.
After leaving her first husband and returning home, Bali quickly remarried...and then quickly divorced. The timeline of this is a little fuzzy though, as we don't know when the single mom was 22 and just marrying her first husband. She keeps her age pretty private, although it does appear that she's in her forties, according to her Facebook. That checks out considering that Nush just turned 18 in March 2019. Since Bali had to be at least 22 when she had Nush, Bali is then at least 40 today.
That means that she was with her second husband sometime in the last eight years. But, other than that, as far as her second ex-husband goes, not much is known about him, except that it was his cheating and lying that lead to their quick divorce.
Bali isn't getting married for a third time...yet.
Since at least 2016, Bali has been in a happy relationship with a man by the name of O'Malley Dreisbach, a businessman from Kentucky with a passion for Olympic weightlifting.
He's even mom-approved which is a pretty big deal because, as Bali told the SunSentinel, she once worried that she would not be accepted because of her status as a twice-divorced woman. But she's now happily with a man who also appears to be Nush-approved too!
Will Bali be walking down the aisle for a third time? Find out when Family Drama premieres on Bravo on March 8 at 9 p.m.
