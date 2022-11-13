Don't Expect 'Family Karma' Anisha Ramakrishna's Hubby to Appear on the Show
Reality TV requires transparency, which Family Karma cast member Anisha Ramakrishna didn't mind despite her initial reservations. After ending her 12-year relationship and moving back in with her parents, she signed on to do the show. But the Indian community is more conservative, and their morals clash with reality TV happenings.
Still, Anisha joined Family Karma's season 2 and told The Dipp that she doesn't regret her decision and is proud of "representing a minority."
"I'm just so lucky that I get to be Indian and I get to be myself on Bravo," she told The Dipp.
Since joining the show, a lot has happened to the reality star, like her podcast Currently Cringing and her secret husband.
Anisha fell in love with a mysterious man, and the two got engaged in April after dating for one and a half years. In October 2022, the couple tied the knot. In an Instagram post, she surprised her followers with her engagement announcement in September, referring to her husband as a "unicorn."
Many are excited about the reality star, yet they also can't help but wonder who the mystery husband is and why his identity is intentionally being hidden from the public eye.
Anisha Ramakrishna's husband won't be on 'Family Karma.'
In an interview with ET, Anisha revealed that Family Karma viewers wouldn't see her husband on the show. She responded with "soon" because, according to the reality star, "you never want to say never." However, she doesn't see him coming to the show happening at all. While he doesn't have any problem with his wife doing the reality show and being in the public eye, he doesn't want any part of it.
"He's been the same since day one: 'You do you, I think what you do is amazing, enjoy,'" she said, while doing a shove-away gesture. "From [over] there."
Although we may never know who "unicorn" is, one thing we do know is that Anisha is in a happier place with her new hubby. That doesn't mean the star wasn't happy while she was single. Anisha had to deal with people assuming she wasn't "okay" because she was single, comparing it to a "dark cloud."
"It's like a dark cloud over me every season, and I finally feel like, alright, now it's like gone," she said. "I want to tell people out there, I have always been happy single -- and I think happiness is a mindset -- and so it was just society, and not just my family or the Indian community, society, in general, is really tough on women who aren't married, you know? It didn't matter what I did, people just thought there was something wrong with me."
Anisha Ramakrishna's net worth
According to Slice, Family Karma Anisha Ramakrishna's net worth is an estimated $100,000. Before joining the show, Anisha lived in New York City and worked a high-profile fashion job. After moving back with her parents, she . She used to work for Apple before starting her business.
