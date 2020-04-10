What's up With Anisha's Ex on 'Family Karma'?

Bravo’s Family Karma is proving to be one of the freshest looks at the modern Desi family in America. With a multigenerational cast of aunties, uncles, kids and everyone else in between, the show has all the drama that comes with a close-knit community where everyone is in everyone else’s business.

Of the multiple families featured on the show—the Ramakrishnas—have become fast fan-favorites. The show focuses on Anisha, the family’s 34-year old daughter who reached the peak of her career in the fashion industry in New York, only to give it up, along with her longtime boyfriend Vishnu, to move back home to Miami and get her own business off the ground.

Anisha’s been pretty tight-lipped about Vishnu overall, only revealing his name and that they dated when she lived in New York. Distractify investigates to find out whether Anisha and Vishnu are an item again or not... Stay with us!

Source: bravo

Are Anisha and Vishnu back together on 'Family Karma'? If you’ve seen any of Family Karma, you know that Anisha’s parents, Ram and Chitra, and her grandparents, Gopal and Saroja, are obsessed with Anisha getting married. To that end, they can’t stop bringing up her ex, Vishnu. And although Anisha has said that there’s no chance of it happening, fans are still wondering whether Anisha and Vishnu are back together. Short answer: they’re most likely not. We get the feeling that if Anisha was dating Vishnu again she would have made a big announcement about it, if only to get her family off her back about getting married and having babies. However, rather than submitting to the cultural pressures of settling down, Anisha is focusing on her the launch of her clothing line and its success. She’s single for the first time in 12 years and just wants to focus on herself and her business. There's no mention of Vishnu on Anisha's Instagram or other social media pages, so it seems highly unlikely that the couple is back together. Source: bravo But despite the focus on her business right now, it’s not like Anisha intends to remain single forever. While the constant comments from her family do visibly annoy her, Anisha has said that she definitely wants to get married and start her own family… someday.