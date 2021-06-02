Monica Vaswani's Boyfriend Will Appear on 'Family Karma' — and He's Not Brian Benni

After a breakout first season, which captivated viewers in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, Family Karma is back for Season 2. Though the original stars are returning, including Anisha Ramakrishna, Shaan Patel, Vishal Parvani , Brian Benni, Amrit Kapai, Bali Chainani, and Monica Vaswani, the family is getting a bit bigger this time around.

Fans who were hoping that things would change between the pair in Season 2 may not be happy to learn that Monica and Brian are both in relationships — with other people.

Throughout Season 1, many fans were desperate for childhood friends Monica and Brian to finally admit their feelings for one another, and to give a romantic relationship a try. Brian was interested in taking things beyond the friend zone, but Monica wanted to keep things platonic.

Monica and Brian's respective significant others will appear on Season 2 of Family Karma, and things will surely be getting messy.

While Brian is dating a different Monica (Monica Shah), the tech specialist/dance choreographer is in a relationship with boyfriend Rish Karam.

Who is Monica Vaswani's boyfriend, Rish Karam?

Though viewers will be meeting Monica's beau, Rish Karam, for the first time in Season 2 of Family Karma, he's been in the reality star's life for quite some time. Like Brian, Monica was also childhood friends with Rish. Unlike Brian, Rish was able to move beyond the friend zone and embark on a romance with the 29-year-old.

In an interview with Showbiz CheatSheet, Monica said that her family has been friendly with Rish's loved ones for decades. "[He] is actually a childhood friend. We've known each other since we were like nine or 10 years old," Monica told the outlet. "Our families have known each other going way back to when my dad was a kid in Hong Kong."

She shared that she had a crush on Rish for quite some time, but that she never did anything about it because she was older than him. "I'm a year and a half older than him," she said about how the two always liked one another. "So I was always like 'he's too young for me'"

Rish, a 27-year-old Florida resident, is in the restaurant business. In 2019, he opened an Indian brasserie, Moksha, which is located in Fort Lauderdale. In addition to being a restaurant owner, Rish also has a Pandora jewelry franchise. While his girlfriend enjoys living at home with her dad, Raj Vaswani, Rish has his own residence. The two may have been a happy couple going into Season 2, but have they stayed together since filming wrapped?