Source: Bravo

Meet Indian Princess and 'Family Karma' Star Monica Vaswani

By

We have to confess we have a new reality TV obsession. Following in the lineage of Shahs of Sunset, Mexican Dynasties and Texicanas (to name a few ethnically driven Bravo shows), Family Karma is the latest to hit the network.

Family Karma follows seven intergenerational Indian families in Miami Beach—focusing predominantly on the cast of 20-something socialites—as they balance love, marriage, and partying in Miami with their parents' conservative and traditional South Asian views.