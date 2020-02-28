We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
'Shahs's GG Is Very Pregnant and Very Excited to Be a Single Mom

Shahs of Sunset cast member Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi’s pregnancy is well underway with the reality star about to throw her baby shower in LA this weekend. GG surprised fans and the Shahs of Sunset cast alike back in October when she announced her pregnancy via an Instagram video that was taken at the ultrasound when she heard her baby’s heartbeat for the first time.

Although the fiery-tempered beauty had recently gotten divorced, she didn’t let her singledom stop her from pursuing her dream to become a mom. When she was ready, GG obtained a sperm donor and completed a round of in-vitro fertilization (IVF) back in August. 