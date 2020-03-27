Golnesa From 'Shahs of Sunset' Plans to Honor Sperm Donor With Son's Name

In October, Shahs of Sunset cast member Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi announced that she is expecting her first child, a baby boy, after suffering an ectopic pregnancy last spring.

"This is what I wanted my entire life," the 38-year-old said at the time. "When little girls were talking about their perfect husband and their perfect weddings, I was talking about the 10 kids I was going to have."