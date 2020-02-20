Meet MJ's Baby, Sunset's Youngest New Shah

Fans of Shahs of Sunset know that Mercedes "MJ" Javid had a difficult time conceiving, being pregnant, and giving birth to her son. Although the star delivered a healthy baby last April, she's since opened up about her pregnancy and the complications she went through.

And now that the new mom is healthy and sharing more of her new family on social media and on the new season of Shahs, fans want to know more about the little one.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about MJ's new baby and how he's been doing since his dramatic arrival into this world.