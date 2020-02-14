We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
what-does-tommy-shahs-do-for-a-living-1581704580650.jpg
Source: getty

Is MJ Married to a Narc?! Details on the 'Shahs' Star's Occupation

By

After a year's hiatus, Shahs of Sunset is back on Bravo. The series, which follows the ostentatious lives of a group of Iranian-American friends in Los Angeles (aka Tehrangeles), promises to be just as explosive as we remember, with some unexpected changes.

From the trailer, it seems that one of the central storylines will revolve around the disintegrating friendship between Reza Farahan and Mercedes "MJ" Javid. Reza and MJ were pretty much the glue that has kept this group together over the years, so to see them screaming at each other like this is pretty shocking.