'Shahs of Sunset' Star Destiney Rose Calls Dating a 'B***h'

It’s official: Destiney Rose has made the cut on Bravo’s Shahs of Sunset. The brunette beauty returned for her second season as a main cast member earlier this month, but viewers are still getting to know the event planner, who first appeared on the reality show as a friend of Reza Farahan and Shervin Roohparvar.

"On the surface, she is thriving in every aspect of her life," Destiney’s bio reads, but The People’s Couch alum "finds herself embroiled in a series of questionable circumstances that threaten her friendships within the group" on the series’ eighth season. Here’s what we’ve learned so far about the relative newcomer.