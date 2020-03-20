MJ and Reza's Friendship Is Forever Over After His Disturbing Comments on 'Shahs of Sunset'

When Reza, Ali, and Destiney got lunch together, Ali claimed that MJ was the one behind his decision to open up about the sexual harassment texts. In a huff of anger, Reza called MJ while she was in the ICU after having Shams, and he chewed her out. Naturally, MJ was upset that Reza would be so concerned about the texts while she was battling for her life.

MJ had a rushed delivery and had to have her uterus removed in order to save her life.