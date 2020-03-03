We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Source: Instagram

'Shahs of Sunset' Introduced Viewers to Sara’s Brother, Sam, and He's a Mystery

Bravo’s Shahs of Sunset follows around some of the wealthiest Persian-American people in the country. They also all happen to be friends from childhood, which makes the drama that more intense. With a new season afoot, some brand new cast members have been thrown into the mix.

Sara Jeihooni was introduced to the veteran cast with open arms, but it was Sara’s brother, Sam, who really stole the spotlight and fellow castmate, Destiney Rose’s heart. So who is this mystery man and what is the status of him and Destiney now? 