GG From 'Shahs of Sunset' Is Due Soon — Find out Her Baby's Name

When viewers first met Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi on Season 1 of Shahs of Sunset in 2012, she was completely dependent on her father, she wasn't exactly interested in working, and she was unlucky in love. In the years since, GG has become an entrepreneur in her own right, as the founder of a cannabis brand and a hair extensions line. 

GG has had her fair share of romantic struggles in the years since the show premiered. She was engaged to Omid Kalantari following the second season, but the two soon split. In 2017, GG wed Shalom Yeroushalmi, but their marriage came to an end after less than two months.