GG From 'Shahs of Sunset' Is Due Soon — Find out Her Baby's Name

On Season 8 of Shahs, GG chronicled her decision to use a sperm donor and have a baby on her own. While keeping it all a secret from her co-stars, GG embarked on her journey to motherhood, and she is now pregnant with her first child.

When is GG from Shahs of Sunset's due date? The reality star dished on all things related to her upcoming bundle of joy, including what she is going to name the baby.