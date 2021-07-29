Why Is 'Family Karma' Star Richa Sadana Estranged From Her Sister Neeti Sadana?

Bravo’s reality television show Family Karma has given audiences an inside look into the lives of a group of tight-knit Indian American friends living in Florida after their families relocated from India years ago. Over the show’s first two seasons, there’s been a hearty helping of drama and laughs between the nine friends. From breaking hearts to breaking traditions, Family Karma has kept fans tuned in.

During Episode 8, which aired July 21, viewers found out that Richa Sadana has an older sister. Unfortunately, she is estranged from Richa and her mother, Lopa Aunty . But what exactly caused the rift between Richa’s sister and the family? Keep reading to find out all we know about the situation.

Richa Sadana hasn't spoken to her sister in 10 years.

While visiting her mother's condo in Miami, Richa and her mother, Lopa, have a heart-to-heart talk, which viewers have never seen between these two. For the first time, Lopa opens about what's she's feeling and lets herself be vulnerable. Both Lopa and Richa recount that Richa's older sister walked away from the family when she met her now-husband. Lopa says she has not spoken to her daughter in 10 years.

During her interview, she tells the camera that she and Neeti used to be super close. Her daughter was affectionate; they would talk multiple times a day, but per Lopa's side of the story, Neeti went radio silent as soon as she got involved with this man. Richa tells cameras that she and her sister were pretty close growing up, but she totally cut the family off once she started dating this guy.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Bravo

She also says that she's unsure if it was her sister's husband that caused this or if her sister chose on her own to stop speaking to them. Lopa claims that she has no idea why she and Neeti are no longer speaking. Lopa Aunty reveals to Richa during their conversation that she cried every day for six months about it. Lopa then breaks down and tells Richa that her biggest fear is that Richa, like her sister, will also abandon her.

Article continues below advertisement

Richa, in turn, tells Lopa Aunty that she can't take the anger she has with Neeti out on her. She points out to Lopa that she's not her sister. She hasn't left and doesn't plan on doing so just because Vishal Parvani is in her life. Richa goes on to say that she's chosen her mother over Vishal in the past, and now it's time for the two of them to figure out their lives together without her input.