The Death of Jake Harris' Dad on 'Deadliest Catch' Caused Him to Spiral

Fans were first introduced to professional fisherman Phil Harris and his sons, Josh and Jake Harris, on Season 2 of Discovery Channel’s hit reality series Deadliest Catch.

The boys took ownership of their dad’s commercial crab fishing boat, the Cornelia Marie, following his sudden death in 2010, but only Josh will appear on the show’s upcoming spin-off, Deadliest Catch: Bloodline, which premieres on April 14. What happened to Jake, who abruptly left the series in 2012?