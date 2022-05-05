Let's See If We Can Catch the Net Worth of Josh Harris From 'Deadliest Catch'

Entertainment Weekly reported that Josh is welcoming back his estranged brother Shane for Season 18. "After the old man died, we got back in touch," Josh revealed to EW. "The world isn't very familiar with my older brother. He was fishing for a while, but he was like, 'Nah, this is stupid,' and he got his own company and was doing quite well."

Evidently Josh was able to trick Shane into coming onboard because "it's really hard to find good help in this day and age."