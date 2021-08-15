Phil Harris’ Sons Detailed His Private Life In Their Book About the ‘Deadliest Catch’ Star

Captain Phil Harris has been dead for more than a decade now, but Deadliest Catch fans are still learning new details about the famed fisherman with the Discovery+ spinoff Deadliest Catch: Bloodline .

In the show, Phil’s son Josh Harris travels to Hawaii with business partner Casey McManus to follow in Phil’s footsteps after finding fishing charts that Phil had annotated. “Now, armed with new leads, Josh and Casey are heading back to the Big Island in hopes of uncovering Phil's secret past,” Discovery teased in a press release.

Fans know all about Phil’s work life, but what about his personal life? We’ve fished for information about his marriages and reeled in the biographical details below…