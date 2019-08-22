One of the most popular shows on the Discovery Channel is Deadliest Catch. The reality series follows the crew of several fishing vessels as they head out into the Bering Sea during crab season. The job, which is consider the most dangerous in the country, due to the hazards of the job — holding tank hatches, uneven surfaces, wet decks — and the stormy and unpredictable waters off the coast of Alaska.

The show is narrated by voice actor Mike Rowe and the show is filmed aboard the vessels, which change from season to season.

When did Deadliest Catch start?

The first season of Deadliest Catch premiered in 2005, and since then there have been several spinoffs and specials of the series, including After the Catch, The Bait, and On Deck. There was also Deadliest Catch: Dungeon Cove, which premiered in 2016 and featured crab fisherman working off the coast of Oregon.

Deadliest Catch cast:

The Northwestern crew:

Captain Sig Hansen

Norman Hansen (Engineer/Deckhand)

Nick Mavar (Deckhand)

Karl Rasmussen (Greenhorn)

Matt Bradley (Deckhand)

Mandy (Hansen) Pederson (Captain-in-training)

Clark Pederson (Greenhorn)

The Wizard crew:

Captain Keith Colburn

Monte "Mouse" Colburn (Relief Captain)

Gary Soper (First Mate)

Roger Schlosstein (Deckhand)

Tyler Gateman (Deckhand)

Pascual Ganuelas (Deckhand)

Freddy Maugatai (Deckhand)

Todd Gateman (Greenhorn)

The Saga crew:

Captain Jake Anderson

Sean Dunlop (Deck Boss)

Jack Bunnell (Engineer)

James Jones (Deckhand)

Robert McNeese (Deckhand)

Cameron Meyer (Deckhand)

How much do the Deadliest Catch stars make?

The risk is seemingly worth the reward for the cast of Deadliest Catch. It is reported that captains can earn more than $200,000 a year and crew members can earn as much as $50,000 over the course of the three-month crab season (the two most active months are October and January). And that is not counting the salary they earn from the Discovery Channel.

Deadliest Catch deaths:

Since commercial fishermen hold the title for most dangerous job, there has been more than one death on Deadliest Catch — but not all the deaths of job related.