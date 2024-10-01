Does 'Deadliest Catch' Captain Linda Greenlaw Have Any Kids? Here's The Scoop

Discovery's Deadliest Catch is a feel-good show for many. The show features bold ship's captains and their crews braving the deadly North Sea to bring in a catch of Alaskan crabs to sell to landlubbers with a taste for seafood.

Article continues below advertisement

There have been a number of controversial captains throughout the years, and many who were beloved. Yet there were few who instantly captured the hearts of fans as much as newcomer Captain Linda Greenlaw, one of the few women to be featured on the show. But what does her family look like and does she have any kids?

Article continues below advertisement

Does 'Deadliest Catch' Captain Linda Greenlaw have any kids?

When it comes to Deadliest Catch, many of the captains seem to be part of a generational business. Fathers, sons, and sometimes grandfathers or grandsons serve on ships together or work in the industry alongside one another.

Yet Linda doesn't have any sons serving on her ship, so what does her family structure look like? As it turns out, Linda has a daughter. But their family didn't have the most conventional foundations. It all started in August of 2006.

Article continues below advertisement

Linda received a frantic early-morning phone call from a close family friend. This friend informed Linda that a 15-year-old girl had burst into their home the previous night, sobbing, saying that she didn't want to go home to her uncle, a newcomer to Linda's island hometown of Isle au Haut. A little investigation revealed a sad story that included alcoholism and child abuse.

Article continues below advertisement

Linda, wanting to help, found herself the sudden mother to a traumatized 15-year-old at the age of 47. But despite their unconventional start as a family, Linda and her daughter, Sarai, found a way to make it work. Now Linda's daughter is grown and married, and Linda herself married a few years later at the age of 51. Her story proves that there's no set timeline for life and no expiration date on success and happiness.

Here's what Linda is up to these days.

Although fans might know Linda from Deadliest Catch, she's famous for other reasons too. People might remember the 2000 film, The Perfect Storm. In the movie, and the book, the doomed ship followed throughout the story is the Andrea Gail.

Article continues below advertisement

Yet there was another ship in the vicinity of the Andrea Gail, a ship that tried to warn them of the deadly conditions to come: none other than Linda's own ship, the Hannah Boden. So while Linda wasn't the main character of the book and movie, she gained fame and praise for her efforts in trying to warn the doomed ship.