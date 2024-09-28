Home > Television > Reality TV > Deadliest Catch A 'Deadliest Catch' Cameraman Just Revealed Some Crazy Behind-the-Scenes Filming Secrets "It was definitely a mental challenge. One of the hardest things I've ever had to do." By Anna Quintana Published Sept. 28 2024, 10:57 a.m. ET Source: Facebook

A cameraman from the Discovery series Deadliest Catch took some time to answer questions from fans about what it was like to film the popular show. For 20 seasons (and counting), Deadliest Catch has put a spotlight on the grueling conditions the crab fisherman experience on the Bering Sea.

Article continues below advertisement

And as expected, it's just as tough being a cameraman on one of those fishing vessels. Here are some of the fun facts that the cameraman shared on Reddit.

Source: Facebook

Article continues below advertisement

Filming took place for two-three weeks at a time with only a day break during the season.

The cameraman, who goes by the name @juggerknot on Reddit shared his favorite photo from his time on the Cornelia Marie and took some time to answer fan questions. One fan asked, "How bad was the job?"

"It was definitely a mental challenge. One of the hardest things I've ever had to do. We were out for 2-3 weeks straight, with one day to offload, then back out, from October to March," the cameraman responded. "They would come in for a day after their tanks were full or 2 weeks after they caught the first pot of crab, or else they would start to go bad."

Article continues below advertisement

The 'Deadliest Catch' cast do not eat crab onboard, but prefer junk food.

It would make sense that the cast would sample their catch, but according to the cameraman, who also filmed episodes of Life Below Zero, crabs were not eaten onboard when asked by a fan. "No, they stock their cabinets and freezers with junk food. In this job they need every crab they can get, sometimes they will go days pulling up empty pots, costing them thousands of dollars, so every crab counts."

Article continues below advertisement

Most of the filming is done at sea.

One fan was a bit skeptical about the authenticity of the show and asked, "So the last couple of seasons, it's starting to feel like a lot of the storylines are scripted. I understand that the fishing bits are obviously real, but how much of the show is filmed when the boat is docked?" The cameraman made it clear that Deadliest Catch is legitimate.

Source: Facebook

Article continues below advertisement

"The only things filmed at dock are preparations and scenes that unfold in Dutch Harbor. The rest is filmed at sea as it happens. The stories are true, tensions are high, but it becomes easy to get people to open up when you are in such tight confines and you learn to trust each other," he wrote.

There are only two cameras onboard each fishing vessel.

"We only had 2 on board, not a lot of room on those fishing vessels," the cameraman explained. He also went on to add that they are working just as hard as the crew. "Yeah. We were usually shooting anytime they were on deck. Some days the weather wouldn't be bad and we could put down our cameras and have fun with the guys."

The 'Deadliest Catch' cast are actually nice!