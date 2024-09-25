Home > Television > Reality TV > Deadliest Catch Jake Anderson Learned of Tom Brossard's Death While Filming 'Deadliest Catch' “He was my best friend. Him and I rebuilt the Saga." By Jennifer Farrington Published Sept. 25 2024, 12:44 p.m. ET Source: Discovery

Being part of the cast of the Discovery hit series Deadliest Catch has its ups and downs. In addition to battling strenuous labor and fluctuating temperatures and facing the potential for an unlucky catch, cast members must also manage their personal lives, whether they’re at sea or on land. For Jake Anderson, captain of the Titan, he received devastating news during a trip about a former crew member from the F/V Saga.

In Season 20, Episode 16, which aired on Sept. 24, 2024, Jake receives a call from his wife, Jenna, about the death of Tom Brossard, who viewers have seen in past episodes working alongside Jake on the Saga. While fans have taken to social media to express their condolences, many are curious about Jake’s relationship with Tom and the circumstances surrounding his passing. Here’s everything we know.

What happened to Tom Brossard from 'Deadliest Catch'?

In a clip from Episode 16, Jake is seen speaking with his wife Jenna, who has news about Tom. "Is he OK?” Jake persistently asks. Jenna replies, "No." She explains that she received a call from Joy, presumably Tom’s wife, Josephine, who informed her that Tom had died.

She adds, "He just had a heart attack or something," and explains they went to the hospital but "he didn't make it." Shocked by the news, Jake calls the crew down to share the devastating update.

Who was Tom Brossard on 'Deadliest Catch'?

Tom was Jake's best friend and worked as an engineer on Jake's former boat, the Saga. “We rebuilt the bow, we rebuilt the stern, we rebuilt the bathroom, we rebuilt the floors,” Jake says sadly after learning of his friend’s passing. Clearly, Tom was deeply involved in the work Jake did on the Saga and was someone he held very near and dear to his heart.

While fans just learned of Tom's death on Sept. 24, he actually passed away in January 2024, according to Legacy, as filming occurred months before the episode aired.

Tom, 64, passed away in Calbayog, Philippines. He had been living there with his wife, Josephine Brossard, and his family. He dedicated a significant portion of his life to working on boats and gained popularity for his role as the engineer of the Saga. "It was hard work, but he enjoyed working in the industry and with the boat's crew," his obituary states.

While he clearly had a passion for the water and working on it, he particularly enjoyed cars, "especially his Corvettes," according to his obituary. He also "loved" living in the Philippines, where he spent plenty of time with his kids, grandkids, and wife.

'Deadliest Catch's' Tom Brossard leaves behind a wife, kids, and grandchildren.