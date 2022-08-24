Captain Jake Anderson Has a Full Life Outside of 'Deadliest Catch' — Let's Get to Know His Family

Irish playwright George Bernard Shaw once said about family that it's "but an earlier heaven." What a beautiful way to say that everything you could ever want is right in front of you now. There is nothing comparable on Earth.

For Jake Anderson, captain of the F/V Saga on Discovery's Deadliest Catch, his family is by all accounts his entire existence. When Captain Jake is not braving the freezing waters of the Bering Sea fishing for crabs, he's home with his wife and children. Let's get to know them.