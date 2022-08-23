These Are the ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Episodes Fans Would Like to Forget

In 2005, Grey’s Anatomy aired for the first time on ABC. The pilot episode, “A Hard Day’s Night,” introduced viewers to Shonda Rhimes’ fictional Seattle Grace/Grey-Sloan Memorial Hospital.

From its first season, neither Shonda nor Greys Anatomy’s cast, led by Ellen Pompeo as Dr. Meredith Grey, could’ve predicted the medical drama's longevity. In May 2022, Grey’s Anatomy aired its 400th episode and 18th season finale.