Is Richard Webber Going to Be OK? 'Grey's Anatomy' Fans Are Very Worried

Is Richard Webber Going to Be OK? 'Grey's Anatomy' Fans Are Very WorriedBy Leila Kozma
Dr. Webber is not OK. In the March 26 episode of Grey's Anatomy, titled "Love of My Life," we watched the attending surgeon waste the greatest opportunity of his life — a presentation held at the Los Angeles Surgical Innovation Conference — by talking about how he discovered the cure for cancer just that morning. Many viewers took the scene as the first sign of severe health problems, and the doctors as Grey-Sloan are scrambling to figure out what's wrong with Richard Webber.
What's wrong with Richard Webber?
The past few episodes of Grey's Anatomy revolved around Richard's health struggles. Unable to operate because of his shaky hands, the surgeon scared viewers with several confused monologues about his late wife, Adele (Loretta Devine), his former lover, Ellis Grey (Kate Burton), and other just as worrisome anecdotes about his heyday at Seattle Grace Hospital. Richard failed to distinguish the faraway past from the present on various occasions, which sent viewers into a state of panic.
Fortunately, the doctors working at the Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital launched a medical inquiry straight away. In a crucial scene of the April 2 episode, titled "Sing It Again," Meredith pledged to save Richard no matter what it takes.
"Richard, I can fix you. And I know I can fix you because you are the one who taught me everything I know. I'm not just talking about surgery. You taught me how to be a better person, how to be a better mother. And what about my children? I want them to grow up and know who you are, please. And I still have things I need to learn. I need you; I'm not ready to let you go yet. And I know other people aren't either," Meredith told Richard, who was holding a scalpel to his abdomen and threatening to cut.
So, is Dr. Richard Webber leaving 'Grey's Anatomy?'
The narrative line will conclude in the season 17 finale, "Put on a Happy Face," on April 9. as the doctors nail down the underlying condition causing his strange symptoms. Until then, viewers will have to make do with what we know so far. According to Maggie (Kelly McCreary), Richard might be suffering from dementia. Meredith and DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti) are convinced something else is going on.
Some fans are still recovering from the shock induced by Alex Karev's (Justin Chambers) abrupt departure, but the season has yet to draw to an end. Some believe Richard might be the next character to disappear from the show.
"Last night’s episode of grey’s anatomy has me in tears... please don’t let richard webber die," tweeted a fan.
"Do not even think about killing or hurting Richard Webber, that man has been like a father to everyone and a mentor since the beginning, he's our Grey's Anatomy father, don't you dare touch that gentle soul!!! #GreysAnatomy," wrote another person.
Let's just hope that Richard's symptoms will be cured in the next episode and that he won't leave the Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital anytime soon.
Catch new episodes of Grey's Anatomy on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.
