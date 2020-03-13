We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
richard-webber-1584120481392.jpg
Source: ABC

Wait, Is OG Character Richard Webber Leaving 'Grey's Anatomy'?

By

Wait, are Grey's Anatomy fans about to say goodbye to another cast member? Say it ain't so!

In the Season 16 episode titled "Snowblind," Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.) has a new intern, Tess Desmond (Beanie Feldstein). The Grey Sloan Memorial doctor is so impressed with her that he lets the intern scrub in to assist him in performing a laparoscopic cholecystectomy. 

However, Levi Schmitt (Jake Borelli) quickly storms into the operating room before Tess is able to make an incision and informs Richard that she is not an intern, but a patient. Her real name is Tess Anderson and she's an adrenocortical carcinoma patient. 

Tess tells Richard that she just wanted to live out her dream of being a doctor, as she went to medical school but was forced to drop out after her fourth cancer diagnosis.