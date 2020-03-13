Wait, Is OG Character Richard Webber Leaving 'Grey's Anatomy'?By Gabrielle Bernardini
Wait, are Grey's Anatomy fans about to say goodbye to another cast member? Say it ain't so!
In the Season 16 episode titled "Snowblind," Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.) has a new intern, Tess Desmond (Beanie Feldstein). The Grey Sloan Memorial doctor is so impressed with her that he lets the intern scrub in to assist him in performing a laparoscopic cholecystectomy.
However, Levi Schmitt (Jake Borelli) quickly storms into the operating room before Tess is able to make an incision and informs Richard that she is not an intern, but a patient. Her real name is Tess Anderson and she's an adrenocortical carcinoma patient.
Tess tells Richard that she just wanted to live out her dream of being a doctor, as she went to medical school but was forced to drop out after her fourth cancer diagnosis.
With a speech that brought tears to our eyes, Richard motivates Tess to go back to school. But, he also tells her that he wanted the fake intern to perform the operation because his hands were shaking. Oh, no...
As we know no one is safe in Shondaland, could the soap drama be setting up Richard's departure?
Is Richard Webber leaving Grey's Anatomy'?
So, why are the doctor's hands starting to shake? Richard does not know if he's in the early stages of Parkinson's Disease or if it's his age, and he understands that he will eventually have to stop being a surgeon.
Richard hands Tess his stethoscope, saying, “I don’t need it anymore, but I really hope you do.” And, let the panic ensue.
After the February episode aired, fans took to social media to share their reactions about one of the only remaining OG characters possibly exiting the series.
"I swear if #GreysAnatomy kills off Richard Webber I’m going to be livid," tweeted one fan. Another person threatened, "If Greys Anatomy kills off Richard Webber, I can promise you i’ll never watch the show again."
Fans of the long-running series are seemingly on high alert after recently having to bid farewell to Alex Karev (Justin Chambers) after 16 seasons.
Why did Alex Karev leave 'Grey's Anatomy'?
Early last year, Justin Chambers announced he would be officially departing the series. "There's no good time to say goodbye to a show and character that’s defined so much of my life for the past 15 years," he said in a statement in January (via THR). "For some time now, however, I have hoped to diversify my acting roles and career choices. And, as I turn 50 and am blessed with my remarkable, supportive wife and five wonderful children, now is that time."
Justin's final episode as Alex aired in November, but just recently did the ABC drama finally explain his exit. Well, Alex is very much alive, but don't expect him to return to the show.
So, where is the doctor?
Alex is currently living with his ex-wife Izzie Stevens (Katherine Heigl), and the couple is raising their 5-year-old twins in Kansas.
Though he did not appear in the episode, a voice-over was used to explain why he was leaving Grey Sloan and why he left his wife Jo (Camilla Luddington). Now, the cast members are dealing with the fallout of his departure.
Catch new episodes of Grey's Anatomy on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.
