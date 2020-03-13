Wait, Is OG Character Richard Webber Leaving 'Grey's Anatomy'?

Wait, are Grey's Anatomy fans about to say goodbye to another cast member? Say it ain't so!

In the Season 16 episode titled "Snowblind," Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.) has a new intern, Tess Desmond (Beanie Feldstein). The Grey Sloan Memorial doctor is so impressed with her that he lets the intern scrub in to assist him in performing a laparoscopic cholecystectomy.