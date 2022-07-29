Blood Shortages Are out and More Doctors Are in for Season 19 of 'Grey's Anatomy'

By the end of Season 18 of Grey's Anatomy, we weren't sure the show was ever coming back. Obviously, the series is as popular as ever, but so much is going wrong at Grey Sloan Memorial that it's hard to imagine any patients are coming out of the other side of whatever brought them there.

Owen and Teddy are on the lam due to Owen's side gig of helping suffering veterans with some illegal assisted suicide. By the season's end, there was a huge blood shortage at the hospital. Did we mention Meredith might be leaving Seattle for a cushy research job in Minnesota? Oh, and if all of that wasn't enough, Grey Sloan's residency program is on the verge of being shut down. But perhaps that won't come to fruition as Season 19 is getting a fresh crop of residents. Let's meet these shiny new docs.