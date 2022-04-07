Is Meredith Grey Leaving Seattle for a New Job and a New Man?

Because Meredith is splitting her work and personal time between Seattle and The Grey Center in Minneapolis, she and Nick are able to see each other fairly frequently. In Episode 13, "Put the Squeeze on Me," Nick and Meredith are at his cabin when they are suddenly surprised by his niece Charlotte and her boyfriend. Nick ended up raising Charlotte when his sister was unable to do so, and this is the first time we see the parental side of Nick. At the end of this episode Nick mentions that he's "falling in love," and Meredith responds with a smile and a kiss. We gotta say, that wasn't an, "I love you too."