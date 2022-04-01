Could Meredith and Nick Walk Down the Aisle Before ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Ends?

“I love Scott,” Ellen declared to Entertainment Tonight. “Scott and I are friends, and he was on the show a few years back. Him and I had great chemistry. We had a lot of fun together. I think we work in similar ways as actors, so we have a great working relationship."

She added, "We are always sort of work the same way, which, we are always trying to elevate the scenes and find how to make the scenes grounded and real and feel genuine and honest.”

