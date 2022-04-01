Could Meredith and Nick Walk Down the Aisle Before ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Ends?By Elizabeth Randolph
Apr. 1 2022, Published 2:16 p.m. ET
If there’s one thing Grey’s Anatomy’s writers enjoy the most, it’s making the romantic relationships on the show legally binding. Throughout the show’s history, fans have watched the doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial get married in non-traditional ways — from April Kepner (Sarah Drew) and Jackson Avery’s (Jesse Williams) impromptu Nevada nuptials to Jo Wilson (Camilla Luddington) and Alex Karev’s (Justin Chambers) unexpected wedding on a ferry boat.
Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) and Derek (Patrick Dempsey) undoubtedly had the most random wedding, as they didn’t have one at all. Instead of formally saying their vows, they wrote their promises to each other on a Post-It note in Season 5. As Grey’s fans witnessed in Season 11, Derek died after a car accident that left him with irreversible brain damage. Since then, Meredith has moved on with a transplant surgeon named Nick Marsh (Scott Speedman).
But are Meredith and Nick ready for marriage?
Meredith and Nick reached a milestone in ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 18 – is she getting married again?
After Derek died, Meredith navigated being a widow while working and raising the couple’s kids – Zola, Bailey, and Ellis. She eventually got her feet wet in the dating scene with Dr. William Thorpe (Scott Elrod) and Dr. Nathan Riggs (Martin Henderson). Before she contracted COVID-19 in Season 17, Meredith and Dr. Cormac Hayes (Richard Flood) connected as widows and single parents. And, of course, who could forget her intense affair with the late Dr. Andrew DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti)? However, none of the potential suitors compared to the love she and Derek shared.
In the current season — Season 18 — Meredith and Nick reunite years after she saved Nick’s life in Season 13. She later realizes he works at the same hospital she agrees to work at twice a week. Following their reunion, Meredith and Nick attend several dates while she’s in Minnesota. Eventually, they have sex and embark on a long-distance relationship. Throughout the season, the couple spends as much time together as possible between their demanding careers.
In Season 18, Episode 11, “Legacy,” their relationship heats up when Nick admits he’s “falling in love” with Meredith and fears losing control of the situation. They also merge their lives in several more episodes when Nick meets Meredith’s kids, and Meredith meets Nick’s niece, Charlotte (Anna Grace Barlow). However, the couple are very much in the beginning stages of their connection and aren't ready for marriage.
Ellen Pompeo and Scott Speedman had “chemistry” before Nick became Meredith’s boyfriend.
Even though Meredith and Nick likely won’t be getting married in Season 18, there’s still plenty of hope for Season 19. Despite multiple rumors regarding her Grey’s Anatomy future, Ellen signed on for another season as Meredith.
Although it’s not guaranteed Scott will stay on the show, the actress thinks he’s “such a hottie,” and it's clear that she ships him and Meredith. She also said their off-screen friendship helps them connect on-screen.
“I love Scott,” Ellen declared to Entertainment Tonight. “Scott and I are friends, and he was on the show a few years back. Him and I had great chemistry. We had a lot of fun together. I think we work in similar ways as actors, so we have a great working relationship."
She added, "We are always sort of work the same way, which, we are always trying to elevate the scenes and find how to make the scenes grounded and real and feel genuine and honest.”
Catch new episodes of Grey's Anatomy Thursdays at 9 p.m. EST on ABC.