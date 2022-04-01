‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Subtly Hinted at an April and Jackson Spinoff in Season 12

As Grey’s Anatomy progressed, the longtime friends and co-workers grew into lovers, partners, parents, and divorcees. In Season 14, their love story temporarily ended when Sarah left the show after eight seasons. Jesse made his exit three seasons later, giving fans one last “Japril” episode.

Since Jackson departed from Grey Sloan Hospital, fans have begged him and Sarah to reunite for a spinoff centered around his desire to help underserved people through his family’s Catherine Fox Foundation. But Grey’s viewers may have overlooked a spinoff teaser in past seasons.