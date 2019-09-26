Fans Are Threatening to Boycott 'Grey's Anatomy' if Jackson Avery Dies

It's hard to believe but we are entering Season 16 of Grey's Anatomy (and not as surprisingly) it looks like another fan-favorite character is on the chopping block.

The ABC medical drama is no stranger to killing series regulars — think O'Malley, Lexie, and of course, McDreamy himself, Derek Shepherd — and this time around fans are worried Dr. Jackson Avery (Jesse Williams) is in jeopardy.

So, does Jackson Avery really die on Grey's Anatomy? We don't know exactly what happens to Jackson after he goes missing while camping in some heavy fog with girlfriend Maggie Pierce, but judging from actor Jesse Williams' Instagram, Jackson survives the ordeal.

Source: Instagram

He has posted frequently from the makeup chair on the show's set, which implies he is found safe and sound (eventually). On his IMDB page, he is also credited all the way to Episode 4 this season, another promising sign of his survival.

Plus, would Grey's writers really kill off Jackson just for a storyline? Not likely. *knocks on wood*

Fans are threatening to boycott Grey's Anatomy if Jackson does die. Then again, you can never be too sure when it comes to a Shonda Rhimes series. And fans are threatening to stop watching if the hot doctor is killed off.

If Greys anatomy gets rid of Jackson Avery with a death scene this season I’m forever done with this show. — Lorena (@lorenaarea) September 26, 2019

if jackson gets killed off of greys anatomy it’s over for shonda. she can kill mcdreamy and mcsteamy but if she touches jackson avery it’s over for her — spooky emma (@babylonemma) September 26, 2019

im just gonna go ahead and say if jackson avery is the next greys anatomy death i swear to god ill never recover — sher (@shermiddleton) September 26, 2019

"If Grey's Anatomy gets rid of Jackson Avery with a death scene this season I’m forever done with this show," one viewer tweeted. Another agreed, adding, "I swear to god if Shonda Rhimes kills off my baby Jackson Avery in this Grey’s Anatomy season I am done." A third chimed in, "IF JACKSON AVERY DIES, I'M OVER GREY'S ANATOMY." Same girl, same.

Jesse Williams will be back — and directing more episodes of Grey's. Now only do we anticipate to see Jesse in every episode this season, we have a feeling he will also return to the director's chair.

During Season 15, he directed Episode 23 titled "What I Did For Love," which featured some of your Station 19 favorites. He also recently opened up about the experience, telling Trevor Noah, "I enjoy it more than acting. It's just something I always felt like [I] was going to do, could do. I went to film school, I shot short films in college..."

Source: ABC

He continued, "I knew it was going to happen, I just didn't want to start it until I was ready to keep doing it. I've got a great place to do it. [A] place I know and love, and top-notch incredible crew and all that." Jesse also hinted that he takes out his "grudges" on his co-stars while he is directing.