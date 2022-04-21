In her podcast, Tell Me With Ellen Pompeo, Ellen said that, even though she’s “very lucky” she can “cut back” her time filming the show now, she ultimately agreed with Katherine for voicing her concerns back then.

“I remember Heigl said something on a talk show about the insane hours we were working, but she was 100 percent right — and had she said that today she'd be a complete hero, but she was ahead of her time,” the actress said of Katherine’s David Letterman interview.