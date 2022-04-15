In Grey’s Anatomy Season 11, fans watched as Dr. Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) lost the love of her life, Dr. Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey). During the episode “How to Save a Life,” Derek gets hit by a semi-truck while sitting in his car. After being transferred to another hospital, the acclaimed neurosurgeon died of a brain injury.

Derek’s death marked the end of the “MerDer” love story and Patrick’s 11-year reign. However, the actor has bounced back with multiple projects outside of the medical drama.