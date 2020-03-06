We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Source: Disney

Hey, Why Isn’t ‘Enchanted’ on Disney Plus?

Signing up for Disney Plus certainly seems like the thing all the hardcore Disney fans should be doing. Unlimited access to all of your favorite Disney movies sounds almost too good to be true, right? Well, that’s because it kind of is too good to be true. While the Disney Plus lineup features most of the movies you would expect to see there, some gaps definitely exist. The most recent one to come tour attention is Enchanted.

Is ‘Enchanted’ on Disney Plus?

If you feel like watching the Disney classic Enchanted, you better hope you have a copy of it on DVD or Blu-Ray, ‘cause it’s not on Disney Plus! In fact, Enchanted is one of the few films that actually isn’t available to stream anywhere. 