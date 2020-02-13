We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Will 'Zombies 2' Be on Disney Plus? You Might Want to Watch It Live

If you’re a parent of young kids, you might be spending your Valentine’s Day at home watching the premiere of Zombies 2 on Disney Channel

The sequel comes two years after fans were first introduced to undead football player Zed and his human cheerleader love interest Addison in the original Zombies film — which is currently streaming on Disney Plus. Looking for a refresher? We’ve got you covered.

Will 'Zombies 2' be on Disney Plus?

According to What’s on Disney Plus, Zombies 2 won’t be available to stream on the subscription service right away, but you can watch its predecessor on the platform. Like most Disney Channel original movies, we expect the new film to end up on-demand in no time.