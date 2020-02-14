We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
meg-donnelly-zombies-2-1581714901690.jpg
Source: Disney Channel

'Zombies 2' Star Meg Donnelly on the Disney Film's Message of Inclusion and Diversity

By

Finally, they're back!

Humans and zombies have learned to co-exist in the town of Seabrook after teen Addison (Meg Donnelly) and her zombie boyfriend Zed (Milo Manheim) united everyone, showing that just because someone is different, doesn't mean they're bad. However, the peace doesn't seem like it will last for long, and it seems Zeddison's relationship will be tested in the Disney Channel original movie, Zombies 2

In the highly anticipated sequel, a group of werewolves enter Seabrook High School and are in search of a moonstone, which will restore the pack's power source. Meg attempts to welcome in the new group and makes a connection to Wyatt (Pearce Joza). However, Zed, along with the rest of the community are not too thrilled with the monster additions. 