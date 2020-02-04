We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
when-does-toy-story-4-come-out-on-disney-plus_-1580842757044.jpg
Source: Disney/YouTube

Toy Story 4’ Is Coming to Disney Plus Soon! Like, *Really* Soon

By

It seems like it’s been forever since we all watched Toy Story 4 in theaters (and cried pretty much the entire time). In fact, it’s been so long that people are starting to wonder: When does Toy Story 4 come out on Disney Plus? How long must we wait before rewatching those creepy antique store ventriloquist dummies from the comfort of our own couch? Well, we have very good news for you.

When does ‘Toy Story 4’ come out on Disney Plus?

Fans of the Toy Story franchise don’t have to wait long at all to watch the complete series on Disney Plus. Toy Story 4 will be available to stream on Disney Plus on Feb. 5, 2020. That’s so soon!