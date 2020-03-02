We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
how-many-devices-for-disney-plus-1583178976640.jpg
Source: Getty Images

How Many Devices Can Stream Disney Plus at One Time?

By

In this modern age, most of us have at least one thing in common: We’re subscribed to so many different streaming services. It’s honestly getting a little ridiculous at this point, but what choice do we have? Not have access to our favorite movies and TV shows at the drop of a hat? No way! 

Anyway, the more streaming services you subscribe to, the more you start to notice the little things that set each one apart. Can you have multiple profiles per subscription? Can you share passwords with people who don’t live with you? Will the service interrupt you during a binge day to ask whether you’re still watching (rude)? When it comes to Disney Plus, people have one major question: How many devices can be signed into Disney Plus at one time? We’ve got the answer for you.