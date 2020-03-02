We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
The 'Sandlot' Series Is Coming to Disney Plus — Along With the Original Cast

When it comes to baseball movies, there are plenty of home run options. Who doesn’t love A League of Their Own, Rookie of the Year, or Field of Dreams? But if you’re looking for the true grand slam, you’re obviously going to want to watch The Sandlot. It’s the ideal mix of childhood innocence, inspirational teamwork, and good ol’ comedy — in short: the perfect baseball movie. Now, everyone’s favorite baseball movie might become everyone’s favorite series on Disney Plus. Here’s what we know.

‘The Sandlot’ series is coming to Disney Plus.

Last April, Deadline announced that a Sandlot series was in the works for Disney’s streaming service. David Mickey Evans — who directed and co-wrote the 1993 film — was attached to write and executive produce the series.