Here's What You Need to Know About 'Be Our Chef' on Disney Plus

Almost everyone out there, (myself included), has a soft spot for a feel-good cooking show — between food-porn-worthy creations, positive vibes, and occasional dramatic moments, there is truly nothing better than curling up with a cup of tea and maybe a gooey chocolate chip cookie, before tuning into Guy's Grocery Games on the Food Network or, of course, Netflix's Great British Bake Off.

Your brand new cooking competition addiction, however, is 100 percent going to be be Disney Plus' latest and greatest creation, Be Our Chef. Between a truly incredible cast, a plethora of Disney-inspired dishes, and — of course — some healthy competition, I can already tell that it's going to be dramatic AF, incredibly heart-warming, and most importantly, insanely delicious.

Stay tuned for what you can expect from this upcoming new series.