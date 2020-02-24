Here's What You Need to Know About 'Be Our Chef' on Disney Plus

Here's What You Need to Know About 'Be Our Chef' on Disney PlusBy Lizzy Rosenberg
Almost everyone out there, (myself included), has a soft spot for a feel-good cooking show — between food-porn-worthy creations, positive vibes, and occasional dramatic moments, there is truly nothing better than curling up with a cup of tea and maybe a gooey chocolate chip cookie, before tuning into Guy's Grocery Games on the Food Network or, of course, Netflix's Great British Bake Off.
Your brand new cooking competition addiction, however, is 100 percent going to be be Disney Plus' latest and greatest creation, Be Our Chef. Between a truly incredible cast, a plethora of Disney-inspired dishes, and — of course — some healthy competition, I can already tell that it's going to be dramatic AF, incredibly heart-warming, and most importantly, insanely delicious.
Stay tuned for what you can expect from this upcoming new series.
What is the premise of 'Be Our Chef'?
Be Our Chef is most likely going to be somewhat similar to many cooking shows you've seen and loved, but — of course — this one is solely Disney-themed. According to Food and Wine, it's a competition between five families, who are each collectively aiming to make the best possible quintessential Disney dish. From Olaf-inspired cakes to Disney Princess-themed entrees, the creative possibilities are truly endless. And with the whole family in the kitchen, drama is bound to ensue.
Obviously, both teams have a common goal to win, and the grand prize is actually kind of a big deal. The winning dish will be served at Disney World as a signature menu item. Judging each episode will be a group of "legendary Disney chefs" who have made magic in kitchens throughout each of the Disney Parks themselves, and hosting will be none other than The Office's Angela Kinsey. And if you haven't already watched the trailer for yourself, definitely take a moment to do so, below.
When can we expect to see 'Be Our Chef' on Disney Plus?
Sadly, we have about a full month until Be Our Chef officially makes it into our lives... according to the trailer, the show isn't set to premiere until March 27. So on the bright side, if you're still catching up on that last season of The Good Place you have a bit of time to get your act together.
Alternatively, if you aren't already subscribed to Disney Plus, monthly subscriptions are $6.99, and annually, it goes for $69.99. Subscribing is certainly worth considering for this series alone.
Like many of our favorite beloved cooking shows, Be Our Chef is giving me total warm and fuzzies. Not only does it emphasize how food can bring families together, but it also makes way for some fun Disney-focused creativity, while giving both teams the opportunity to win something super special.
I — personally — am definitely looking forward to see what these Disney-loving families can do, and — of course — to experience the winning dish at the most magical place on earth. Bon appetit!
