If You're Looking to Get on 'The Great American Baking Show,' Here's How to Apply

Baking certainly is not my forté, but I have endless amounts of respect for anyone who can effortlessly bake the perfect chocolate chip cookie, make a gorgeous souffle without letting it fall, and flawlessly roll a Swiss roll cake into a spiral completely intact. Some have a knack for it, and others, (myself included) definitely don't.

However, if you happen to be one of those lucky AF people who thrive in the culinary arts, ABC is currently encouraging amateur baking extraordinaires to apply for The Great American Baking Show, Season 6, before filming starts later this year. If you're comfortable baking in front of a camera, and if you think you have what it takes to win (and most importantly, impress Paul Hollywood), here's how to send in your application.