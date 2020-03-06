We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
This Is the Reason Izzie Stevens Ended up Leaving 'Grey's Anatomy'

Izzie Stevens (Katherine Heigl) and Alex Karev (Justin Chambers) started dating in Season 1 of Grey's Anatomy, and according to some fans, they were made for each other. 

The episode titled "Deny, Deny, Deny" captured their first date, while "What a Difference a Day Makes" showed their wedding ceremony. The two surgeons exhibited a strong chemistry during their time on the show — but their relationship had to be cut short due to Izzie's sudden departure. So, how did Izzie leave Grey's Anatomy

How did Izzie leave 'Grey's Anatomy'?

The talented surgeon appeared for the first time in Season 1 of Grey's Anatomy, and she quickly established herself as a core member of the team. Her motherly nature and kind-hearted approach made her stand out from the other interns. By Season 4, she managed to earn the good graces of Dr. Addison Montgomery (Kate Walsh), a world-class surgeon leading the obstetrics and gynecology department at the Seattle Grace Hospital. 