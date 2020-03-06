This Is the Reason Izzie Stevens Ended up Leaving 'Grey's Anatomy'

Izzie Stevens (Katherine Heigl) and Alex Karev (Justin Chambers) started dating in Season 1 of Grey's Anatomy, and according to some fans, they were made for each other.

The episode titled "Deny, Deny, Deny" captured their first date, while "What a Difference a Day Makes" showed their wedding ceremony. The two surgeons exhibited a strong chemistry during their time on the show — but their relationship had to be cut short due to Izzie's sudden departure. So, how did Izzie leave Grey's Anatomy?