After 17 Years It Looks Like Ellen Pompeo Could Be Leaving 'Grey's Anatomy'

In Episode 15, "Put It to The Test," Grey Sloan Memorial's residency program is being evaluated. As with all things Grey's, there is always a larger overarching theme. In this case, while the program is being dissected, Meredith is looking at her own life and what she really wants.

When Dr. Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) finds out Meredith was offered a job, she loses it on Meredith and even brings Derek into the freakout. There were a lot of low blows.