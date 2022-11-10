Justin Chambers’ ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Exit Still Hurts for Fans

Following his statement, Justin didn’t say much about leaving Grey’s. However, he helped give viewers the closure they deserved in season 16.

After Meredith and Jo wonder about Alex’s whereabouts, he finally contacts them via mail. In Season 16, Episode 16, Alex wrote to Meredith, Jo, Richard, and Dr. Bailey (Chandra Wilson), telling them he wasn’t coming back to Grey Sloan Memorial. Instead, Alex reconnected with his ex-wife, Izzie Stevens (Katherine Heigl).