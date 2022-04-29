The Offer follows the story of producer Al Ruddy (portrayed by Miles Teller), who yearns to create something truly meaningful. He already had a hit on his hands after he co-created Hogan's Heroes, but producing The Godfather became a challenge unto itself.

Given that The Offer is a fictionalized take on the making of The Godfather, that means there are opportunities for actors to re-create real-life legends in the limited series. For example, will an actor appear in The Offer as the late, great Marlon Brando?