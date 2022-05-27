Is Owen Hunt Leaving 'Grey's Anatomy'? Season 18 Finale Ends With a Major Cliffhanger (SPOILERS)

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Season 18 finale of Grey's Anatomy.

The Season 18 finale of Grey's Anatomy.ended with a pretty major cliffhanger, and this time it involved Dr. Owen Hunt and Dr. Teddy Altman. Among the final scenes of the season, Teddy and Owen are shown fleeing the country with their two children. So what happened? And is there a chance that Owen and/or Teddy will be leaving Grey's Anatomy?

Let's take a closer look at the circumstances surrounding Kevin McKidd and his character.