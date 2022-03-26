How the Executive Producer Behind 'Bridgerton' Became a Millionaire

Thanks to Shonda Rhimes over the years, ABC viewers have learned How to Get Away with Murder and the secret to surviving a Scandal. Not to mention, she was kind enough to bless us with the ongoing case study that is Grey’s Anatomy.

However, in 2018, Shonda made headlines after she left her contract with ABC on the table to go a different route — one that involved a multimillion-dollar deal with Netflix. In 2017, the streaming platform offered her $100 million. And like a boss, she accepted.