Everything You Need to Know About Ellen Pompeo’s Children

The Season 19 fall finale of Grey’s Anatomy is upon us, and catastrophe is looming. In fact, the midseason finale will be so shocking that Camilla Luddington (Dr. Jo Wilson) advised fans to call in sick after watching it.

"Always [be] concerned 'cause it's Grey's Anatomy," Luddington told Entertainment Tonight. "Tragedy does strike one of our own. It's also a Station 19 crossover with us. It's a lot of characters involved. Be worried."